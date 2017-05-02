Czech cabinet resigns over rift with economic minister

By EUOBSERVER

Czech prime minister Bohuslav Sobotka said Tuesday (2 May) that his government would resign this week in response to a row with finance minister Andrej Babis. Billionaire Babis faced questions from Sobotka and other officials about the origins of his wealth and alleged tax avoidance. The move could pave the way for a new coalition or early elections. Babis's centrist ANO party is ahead of Sobotka's Social Democrats in polls.