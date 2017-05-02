Tuesday

2nd May 2017

Czech cabinet resigns over rift with economic minister

Czech prime minister Bohuslav Sobotka said Tuesday (2 May) that his government would resign this week in response to a row with finance minister Andrej Babis. Billionaire Babis faced questions from Sobotka and other officials about the origins of his wealth and alleged tax avoidance. The move could pave the way for a new coalition or early elections. Babis's centrist ANO party is ahead of Sobotka's Social Democrats in polls.

Health experts to study Dieselgate impact

Scientists are aiming to provide a complete picture of the effects of the excess emissions of diesel cars, after they estimated VW's emissions test cheating would lead to 1,200 premature deaths in Europe.

EU weed-killer evidence 'written by Monsanto'

The EU's favourable opinion of the weed-killer chemical glyphosate was partially based on scientific evidence heavily influenced by weed-killer manufacturer Monsanto.

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersUnemployment of Refugees Biggest Drain on Public Purse, Says New Nordic Studies
  2. Dialogue Platform17,000 Women, 515 Babies in Turkish Prisons, a Report Reveals
  3. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceCharlotte Hornets' Nicolas Batum Tells Kids to "Eat Well, Drink Well, Move!"
  4. ECR GroupSyed Kamall: We Need a New, More Honest Relationship With Turkey
  5. Counter BalanceParliament Sends Strong Signal to the EIB: Time to Act on Climate Change
  6. ACCARisks and Opportunities of Blockchain and Shared Ledgers Technologies in Financial Services
  7. UNICEFRace Against Time to Save Millions of Lives in Yemen
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersDeveloping Independent Russian-Language Media in the Baltic Countries
  9. Swedish EnterprisesReform of the European Electricity Market: Lessons from the Nordics, Brussels 2 May
  10. Malta EU 2017Green Light Given for New EU Regulation to Bolster External Border Checks
  11. Counter BalanceCall for EU Commission to Withdraw Support of Trans-Adriatic Pipeline
  12. ACCAEconomic Confidence at Highest Since 2015

