Ticker
320,000 respond to EU survey on future of farm subsidies
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission announced Wednesday that it received "in excess of 320,000 responses" to its public consultation on the future of the common agricultural policy (CAP). The survey was part of the commission's preparation for a strategy paper that will outline how the farm subsidies system, making up around 38% of the EU's budget, will look after 2020. The commission will present the initial results of the survey in July.