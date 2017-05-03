Wednesday

3rd May 2017

Ticker

320,000 respond to EU survey on future of farm subsidies

By

The European Commission announced Wednesday that it received "in excess of 320,000 responses" to its public consultation on the future of the common agricultural policy (CAP). The survey was part of the commission's preparation for a strategy paper that will outline how the farm subsidies system, making up around 38% of the EU's budget, will look after 2020. The commission will present the initial results of the survey in July.

Focus

Air pollution, Europe's largest environmental health hazard

While the health of hundreds of thousands of Europeans' are affected each year by air quality issues, the EU and its member states struggle to implement and comply with legislation that aims to reduce air pollution.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Malta EU 2017EU All Set for Free Roaming Starting 15 June
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersRefugee Unemployment Biggest Drain on Public Purse, Says New Nordic Studies
  3. Dialogue Platform17,000 Women, 515 Babies in Turkish Prisons, a Report Reveals
  4. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceCharlotte Hornets' Nicolas Batum Tells Kids to "Eat Well, Drink Well, Move!"
  5. ECR GroupSyed Kamall: We Need a New, More Honest Relationship With Turkey
  6. Counter BalanceParliament Sends Strong Signal to the EIB: Time to Act on Climate Change
  7. ACCARisks and Opportunities of Blockchain and Shared Ledgers Technologies in Financial Services
  8. UNICEFRace Against Time to Save Millions of Lives in Yemen
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersDeveloping Independent Russian-Language Media in the Baltic Countries
  10. Malta EU 2017Green Light Given for New EU Regulation to Bolster External Border Checks
  11. Counter BalanceCall for EU Commission to Withdraw Support of Trans-Adriatic Pipeline
  12. ACCAEconomic Confidence at Highest Since 2015

Latest News

  1. Greece paying asylum seekers to reject appeals
  2. EU outlines tough Brexit goals, seeks 'entente cordiale'
  3. US-Rechte schließen sich Angriffen auf-Macron an
  4. Air pollution, Europe's largest environmental health hazard
  5. Russia, the far right, and anti-Macron bots
  6. MEPs want more legal clarity on Airbnb and Uber
  7. Merkel and Putin fail to see eye-to-eye
  8. EU keeps visa-free travel for US visitors