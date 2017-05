By EUOBSERVER

Romania's foreign minister, Teodor Melescanu, said on Wednesday that his country is "facing very serious logistics and protocol problems" in preparation of the country taking over the six-month EU presidency on 1 January 2019, Agerpress reported. He allegedly said Romania's permanent representation building in Brussels (its 'EU embassy') is not equipped for the task. "This is a national project," added Melescanu.