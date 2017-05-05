Report: UK to 'own' European nuclear waste after Brexit

By EUOBSERVER

The Financial Times on Thursday has reported that plans are underway for nuclear waste, stored at Sellafield in Cumbria in North-East England, to shift to UK control after it leaves the EU. The waste is currently and formally controlled by the pan-European regulator of civilian nuclear activity, Euratom. A draft document from the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, calls for the transfer of ownership to UK authorities.