Friday

5th May 2017

Ticker

EU commission probes Slovenian seizure of ECB information

By

The European Commission launched infringement proceedings against Slovenia on Friday over a police raid at the Central Bank of Slovenia in July 2016, which led to the seizure of European Central Bank (ECB) information. "The Commission encourages Slovenian authorities to engage in constructive talks with the ECB [and] carry out investigations in compliance with EU law," the commission said in a statement. Slovenian authorities have two months to respond.

Investigation

Skyrocketing costs for returning EU migrants

Data released from Frontex shows the truly astronomical costs of deporting migrants - residing in European nations - back to their countries of origin.

Interview

'Populism is not a disease'

Populism is something to be understood, says Paolo Graziano, professor of political science at the University of Padua.

Column / Brexit Briefing

Beware the pen of an Osborne scorned

For George Osborne, a former finance minister turned newspaper editor, restoring Britain’s liberal internationalism from a flicker to a flame would be a legacy worth having.

EU parliament shelves NGO funding proposal

The report, which aimed to improve scrutiny on the EU's financing of civil society, was postponed after Hungary's prime minister, Viktor Orban, compared it to a controversial Hungarian bill.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsTogether for Human Rights: A Year in Review
  2. Malta EU 2017EU All Set for Free Roaming Starting 15 June
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersRefugee Unemployment Biggest Drain on Public Purse, Says New Nordic Studies
  4. Dialogue Platform17,000 Women, 515 Babies in Turkish Prisons, a Report Reveals
  5. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceCharlotte Hornets' Nicolas Batum Tells Kids to "Eat Well, Drink Well, Move!"
  6. ECR GroupSyed Kamall: We Need a New, More Honest Relationship With Turkey
  7. Counter BalanceParliament Sends Strong Signal to the EIB: Time to Act on Climate Change
  8. ACCARisks and Opportunities of Blockchain and Shared Ledgers Technologies in Financial Services
  9. UNICEFRace Against Time to Save Millions of Lives in Yemen
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersDeveloping Independent Russian-Language Media in the Baltic Countries
  11. Malta EU 2017Green Light Given for New EU Regulation to Bolster External Border Checks
  12. Counter BalanceCall for EU Commission to Withdraw Support of Trans-Adriatic Pipeline