Ticker
EU commission probes Slovenian seizure of ECB information
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission launched infringement proceedings against Slovenia on Friday over a police raid at the Central Bank of Slovenia in July 2016, which led to the seizure of European Central Bank (ECB) information. "The Commission encourages Slovenian authorities to engage in constructive talks with the ECB [and] carry out investigations in compliance with EU law," the commission said in a statement. Slovenian authorities have two months to respond.