Greek council finds pension cuts unconsitutional
By EUOBSERVER
A council in Greece ruled that recently-agreed pension cuts between the Athens government and its creditors are unconstitutional, Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported. The Plenary of the State Audit Council also ruled that the bill that contained the cuts, to be voted on next week, breaks the European Convention on Human Rights. The ruling could pose a threat to securing the next tranche of the vital financial bailouts for Greece.