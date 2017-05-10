Wednesday

10th May 2017

Ticker

Greek council finds pension cuts unconsitutional

By

A council in Greece ruled that recently-agreed pension cuts between the Athens government and its creditors are unconstitutional, Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported. The Plenary of the State Audit Council also ruled that the bill that contained the cuts, to be voted on next week, breaks the European Convention on Human Rights. The ruling could pose a threat to securing the next tranche of the vital financial bailouts for Greece.

EU overestimated ICT jobs gap

EU leaders said there would be almost a million ICT vacancies by 2015, and made digital skills a priority, but in reality the number of vacancies was much lower.

Trump delays climate decision

The White House said it would take more time to decide if the US should remain part of the Paris climate agreement, while talks are underway in Bonn.

Magazine

Share you in court

Regulatory systems were not ready for the sharing economy, and now the battle has moved from the streets to the halls of justice.

Brussels history museum takes European angle

A new museum on the history of Europe attempts to tell the story of the continent from the 19th century revolutionary movements to Brexit without a national perspective.

News in Brief

  1. EU court to examine German copyright law
  2. UN: 250 refugees feared dead in Mediterranean shipwrecks
  3. Greek council finds pension cuts unconsitutional
  4. Putin critic Navalny treated in Spain after attack
  5. Paris clears migrants from tent camp
  6. Marine Le Pen's niece Marion quits politics
  7. Merkel: Turks cannot vote on death penalty in Germany
  8. Poll: UK Conservatives capture record-breaking lead

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Martens CentreBetween a Rock and a Hard Place: How Can the EU Support Belarus?
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Oslo Climate Declaration Focuses on Rising Temperatures in the Arctic
  3. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceAbdominal Obesity: A Causal Risk Factor for Cardiometabolic Diseases
  4. EU Green Week 2017Discuss EU Environmental Policies With Industry Experts and Thought Leaders
  5. GEN Summit 2017Join the World's Leading Media Summit for Thought-Provoking Talks and Experiences
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsTogether for Human Rights: A Year in Review
  7. Malta EU 2017EU All Set for Free Roaming Starting 15 June
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersRefugee Unemployment Biggest Drain on Public Purse, Says New Nordic Studies
  9. Dialogue Platform17,000 Women, 515 Babies in Turkish Prisons, a Report Reveals
  10. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceCharlotte Hornets' Nicolas Batum Tells Kids to "Eat Well, Drink Well, Move!"
  11. ECR GroupSyed Kamall: We Need a New, More Honest Relationship With Turkey
  12. Counter BalanceParliament Sends Strong Signal to the EIB: Time to Act on Climate Change