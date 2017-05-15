Ticker
Cyberattack could spread futher, warns Europol
By EUOBSERVER
Britain's hospital network, Spanish telecommunications company Telefonica and the German national railway were all among the estimated 200,000 organisations in 150 countries hit on Friday by the biggest online attack ever recorded. Europol's director, Rob Wainwright, warned on Sunday that it could spread further when people go to work and turn on their machines Monday morning. The attackers block access to computers until a ransom is paid in bitcoins.