Ticker
Estonian EU presidency to focus on defence
By EUOBSERVER
The incoming Estonian EU presidency is set to focus on security. "We will have during the [EU] presidency of Estonia a very substantial package on security and defence," the EU's foreign chief, Federica Mogherini, told press during her Friday visit to Estonia. The plans include a €500m European Defence Fund to finance the development of prototype military kit, such as drones, robots and cyber-defence technology, reports the Financial Times.