Estonian EU presidency to focus on defence

By

The incoming Estonian EU presidency is set to focus on security. "We will have during the [EU] presidency of Estonia a very substantial package on security and defence," the EU's foreign chief, Federica Mogherini, told press during her Friday visit to Estonia. The plans include a €500m European Defence Fund to finance the development of prototype military kit, such as drones, robots and cyber-defence technology, reports the Financial Times.

Schulz fails to win elections in German home state

Former EU parliament leader, Martin Schulz, says defeat of his social-democrats in North Rhine-Westphalia is "difficult". The elections showed that a "Schulz effect" does not (yet) exist.

Austria heading for snap elections

Foreign minister Sebastian Kurz is shaking Austrian politics by taking leadership of the conservative party. The end of his party's coalition with the Social Democrats could lead towards an alliance with the far-right.

Investigation

USA: Russland hat Macron gehackt

Die USA behauptete Russland stecke hinter dem Hackerangriff auf Macron, aber ein Cyber-Experte war sich nicht so sicher und sagte, dass die deutschen Wahlen und EU Journalisten Ziele Moskaus wären.

