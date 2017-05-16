Ticker
Trump shared ally's classified intelligence with Russia
By EUOBSERVER
US president Donald Trump shared classified information about an Islamic State threat, related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft, with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov last week, Washington Post reports. The information was provided by a US partner through sensitive intelligence-sharing arrangements and given to Russia without permission from the partner. A ban on passengers from Europe taking laptops into cabins on US-bound flights is currently being considered.