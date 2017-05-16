Cyber attack prompts EU agency to up cooperation

By EUOBSERVER

Following Friday's WannaCry cyber attack, the Greece-based European Cybersecurity Agency, ENISA, informed that it has initiated the first ever taskforce to support cooperation at EU level. "We are reporting on the evolution of the attacks to the European Commission and liaising with our partners in the European Union CSIRT [member states] Network,” director Udo Helmbrecht said. The little-known Greek based agency had a budget of €10 million in 2015.