Tuesday

16th May 2017

Ticker

Cyber attack prompts EU agency to up cooperation

By

Following Friday's WannaCry cyber attack, the Greece-based European Cybersecurity Agency, ENISA, informed that it has initiated the first ever taskforce to support cooperation at EU level. "We are reporting on the evolution of the attacks to the European Commission and liaising with our partners in the European Union CSIRT [member states] Network,” director Udo Helmbrecht said. The little-known Greek based agency had a budget of €10 million in 2015.

Italian refugee centre allegedly run by mafia

One of Italy's most powerful mafia syndicates, the 'Ndrangheta, allegedly stole over €32 million from a refugee centre run by a Catholic charity in southern Italy.

Macron and Merkel to 'reconstruct' the EU

The French and German leaders will present a common proposal to deepen and strengthen the EU and the eurozone. They say they are ready to change the EU treaties.

Tusk summoned again to Polish court

EU president said he may use diplomatic immunity to decline invitations to appear as a witness in Polish cases if they start to interfere with his work.

News in Brief

  1. Germany may pull troops out of Turkish base
  2. Cyber attack prompts EU agency to up cooperation
  3. Trump shared ally's classified intelligence with Russia
  4. Edouard Philippe is the new French prime minister
  5. EU institutions not affected by global cyberattack
  6. EU not ready to sign China Silk Road trade plans
  7. Estonian EU presidency to focus on defence
  8. Cyberattack could spread futher, warns Europol

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EUPresident Xi: China's Belt and Road Initiative Benefits People Around the World
  2. Malta EU 2017EU Strengthens Control of the Acquisition and Possession of Firearms
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsThe Cost of Speaking Out: Human Rights Violations Committed in Belarus
  4. ACCABanishing Bias? Audit, Objectivity and the Value of Professional Scepticism
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Oslo Climate Declaration Focuses on Rising Temperatures in the Arctic
  6. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceAbdominal Obesity: A Causal Risk Factor for Cardiometabolic Diseases
  7. EU Green Week 2017Discuss EU Environmental Policies With Industry Experts and Thought Leaders
  8. GEN Summit 2017Join the World's Leading Media Summit for Thought-Provoking Talks and Experiences
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsTogether for Human Rights: A Year in Review
  10. Malta EU 2017EU All Set for Free Roaming Starting 15 June
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersRefugee Unemployment Biggest Drain on Public Purse, Says New Nordic Studies
  12. Dialogue Platform17,000 Women, 515 Babies in Turkish Prisons, a Report Reveals