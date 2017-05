By EUOBSERVER

Irish taoiseach Enda Kenny stepped down as the leader of his ruling Fine Gael party on Wednesday after having misled parliament in an old case about police mistreatment of a whistleblower. Kenny, who had held power since 2011, will stay on in a caretaker role until 2 June, when Fine Gael is due to pick a new chief. The nominee will also have to pass a parliament vote.