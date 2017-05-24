Ticker
Munich police break up Europe-wide burglar clan
By EUOBSERVER
Munich police have cracked a large burglary clan, active across Europe and responsible for up to one fifth of German break-ins. The investigation began when three women were caught trying to break into a property in Munich in January 2016. Their forged identification papers showed links to the "Cucina" gang originating in Croatia. By following the network's money-trail, police found alleged gang leaders living in luxury villas in Zagreb.