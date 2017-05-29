Dijsselbloem rules out Dutch government position

By EUOBSERVER

Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said Monday that his Labour Party (PvdA) will not participate in a coalition government following the 15 March elections, which were won by the liberals and conservatives. "It's unthinkable that I'm sitting in a right-wing cabinet," Dijsselbloem, who will lose his position of Eurogroup president when he is no longer a minister, told the Financieele Dagblad daily. He said the PvdA has to rebuild itself.