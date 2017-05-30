EU agencies accused of downplaying weedkiller toxicity

By EUOBSERVER

In a letter to European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, US toxicologist Christopher Portier said EU food safety and chemicals agencies (Efsa and Echa), "failed to identify all statistically significant cancer findings" in studies on glyphosate, a weedkiller used in Monsanto's Roundup product. Portier, a former head of several US agencies, asked Juncker: "refrain from making any decisions" on authorising glyphosates in Europe until the findings are included in studies.