Tuesday

30th May 2017

Ticker

EU agencies accused of downplaying weedkiller toxicity

In a letter to European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, US toxicologist Christopher Portier said EU food safety and chemicals agencies (Efsa and Echa), "failed to identify all statistically significant cancer findings" in studies on glyphosate, a weedkiller used in Monsanto's Roundup product. Portier, a former head of several US agencies, asked Juncker: "refrain from making any decisions" on authorising glyphosates in Europe until the findings are included in studies.

IT security system risks EU fundamental rights

The EU commission wants to link up all centralised EU information systems for security, border, and migration management. The plan has drawn a sharp rebuke from the EU's Fundamental Rights Agency.

Macron and Putin hold uneasy first talks

French and Russian leaders agreed to "strengthen" ties at their first meeting, but exchanged jabs about Russian efforts to influence French elections.

