EU reaches deal on financial securitisation

By EUOBSERVER

The EU institutions reached a compromise on Tuesday on a proposal to revitalise the market for securitisation, a financial tool that involves packaging debts into securities. Securitisation helped cause the US subprime mortgage crisis, but the EU is convinced it can boost the European economy. "It will free up bank lending, so that more financing can go towards supporting our companies and households," EU finance commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said.