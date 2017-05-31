Confusion over US laptop ban for EU travellers

By EUOBSERVER

EU commissioners Violeta Bulc (transport) and Dimitris Avramopoulos (migration) held talks on Tuesday with US secretary for homeland security John Kelly about possibly expanding a US ban on in-flight laptops. Restrictions are currently in place for citizens from several African and Middle Eastern countries. After the meeting, US officials said they would not extend the ban to EU citizens, for now, but that the option was "still on the table".