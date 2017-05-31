Wednesday

31st May 2017

Tobacco firm shows 'same commitment' on smuggling

The head of EU anti-fraud office (Olaf), Giovanni Kessler, told EUobserver on Wednesday that giant tobacco company Philip Morris International (PMI) has shown "the same commitment" in continuing the fight against tobacco smuggling since an EU-PMI agreement expired last July. Last year saw lengthy debates on whether to renew the deal, which legally obliged PMI to cooperate with Olaf. Some worried PMI might start smuggling its own goods.

'Who rules the world? Riyadh vs. Bergen'

Nordic leaders have pitted their vision of greener economies, gender equality, and sustainable food and welfare against the fossil fuel world order.

MEPs grill Juncker on tax scandals

EU commission head made new concessions on tax justice, but denied responsibility for Luxembourg tax-dodging schemes when he led the country.

Lobbying power of sharing economy grows rapidly

The European Collaborative Economy Forum, a trade association, has recently started doing advocacy work, while Uber increased its spending on EU lobbying significantly.

