Tobacco firm shows 'same commitment' on smuggling

By EUOBSERVER

The head of EU anti-fraud office (Olaf), Giovanni Kessler, told EUobserver on Wednesday that giant tobacco company Philip Morris International (PMI) has shown "the same commitment" in continuing the fight against tobacco smuggling since an EU-PMI agreement expired last July. Last year saw lengthy debates on whether to renew the deal, which legally obliged PMI to cooperate with Olaf. Some worried PMI might start smuggling its own goods.