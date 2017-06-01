Thursday

NGO report critical of French state of emergency

An Amnesty International report published Wednesday says France is abusing its state of emergency by curtailing civil liberties, such as freedom of assembly. France imposed a state of emergency following the 2015 terrorist attacks. The NGO says authorities had issued 155 decrees between November 2015 and 5 May 2017 that banned public assemblies. Hundreds of measures were also introduced, with many linked to protests against proposed labour law reforms.

EU and China edge closer to filling US void

At a summit in Brussels, EU and Chinese leaders will attempt to deepen ties on trade and climate as US president Trump plans to pull out of the Paris climate deal.

Citizens pay for MEPs' ghost offices

Each member of the European Parliament gets €4,342 every month, mainly to fund an office in their own country. But many of these offices seem nowhere to be found.

