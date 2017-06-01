NGO report critical of French state of emergency

By EUOBSERVER

An Amnesty International report published Wednesday says France is abusing its state of emergency by curtailing civil liberties, such as freedom of assembly. France imposed a state of emergency following the 2015 terrorist attacks. The NGO says authorities had issued 155 decrees between November 2015 and 5 May 2017 that banned public assemblies. Hundreds of measures were also introduced, with many linked to protests against proposed labour law reforms.