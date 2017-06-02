Ticker
Sweden wants EU funds linked to asylum
By EUOBSERVER
Sweden's finance minister, Magdalena Andersson, told Reuters that conditions such as taking in asylum seekers should be imposed on member states to receive EU funding. Andersson says the move is needed because the EU budget will be reduced following the UK's withdrawal from the bloc. "It's unreasonable that countries which have not fulfilled (EU) decisions ... about migration, still receive large contributions from EU's structural funds," said Andersson.