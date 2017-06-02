Sweden wants EU funds linked to asylum

Friday

Sweden's finance minister, Magdalena Andersson, told Reuters that conditions such as taking in asylum seekers should be imposed on member states to receive EU funding. Andersson says the move is needed because the EU budget will be reduced following the UK's withdrawal from the bloc. "It's unreasonable that countries which have not fulfilled (EU) decisions ... about migration, still receive large contributions from EU's structural funds," said Andersson.

Investigation

The discreet banker of Africa development

The European Investment Bank has grown, largely unnoticed, into the world's largest lender and borrower, but who really is in charge is anyone's guess.

US leaves Paris climate deal

Trump said Paris deal “punishes the United States”, even though treaty leaves it up to nations to determine own climate contribution.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers“Show the way, Nordic Region!” Nordic Solutions to Global Challenges
  2. Malta EU 2017Landmark Agreement Reached on Capital Markets Union
  3. Dialogue PlatformGroundbreaking Decision of the UN Human Rights Committee Against Turkey. Watch the Video!
  4. UNICEFWelcomes Creation of EU Group of Friends of Children
  5. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysWorld No Tobacco Day 2017: EFA Calls for Clean Air, Free From Second-Hand Smoke
  6. Centre Maurits CoppietersWhat's Going on in Catalonia? Join the Debate on 8 June
  7. Swedish EnterprisesDo We Need a More Social Europe? A Lively Debate Awaits You on 7 June
  8. Centre Maurits CoppietersDiscover the Role of Feminism in the Peripheries of Europe on 9 June
  9. Malta EU 2017EU Group Launched to Focus on Priorities and Policies Concerning Children
  10. UNICEFChild Alert on Myanmar: Fruits of Rapid Development yet to Reach Remote Regions
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersBecome an Explorer - 'Traces of Nordic' Seeking Storytellers Around the World
  12. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceHigh-Intensity Interval Training Is Therapeutic Option for Type 2 Diabetes

Latest News

  1. Macron Leaks could be 'isolated individual', France says
  2. Climate deal will not be renegotiated, EU tells Trump
  3. The discreet banker of Africa development
  4. Nordics could become 'Silicon Valley' of future food
  5. The 'sharing economy' lacks a common definition
  6. US leaves Paris climate deal
  7. US billionaire Soros warns EU of 'existential danger'
  8. Young migrants live rough in EU border forest