Juncker: No backsliding on Paris accord

By EUOBSERVER

"There is no reverse gear on energy transition, no backsliding on the Paris agreement," European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said at the EU-China Business Summit on Friday. His comments came in reaction to US president Donald Trump's decision to reject the global climate deal. Juncker said the EU-China partnership is more important than ever. In a snub to Trump, he added: "Fighting climate change is more important today than yesterday."