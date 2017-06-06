Montenegro officially becomes Nato's 29th member

By EUOBSERVER

Montenegro became Nato's 29th member state on Monday, when the country's foreign minister, Srdjan Darmanovic, submitted the young Balkan state's official accession. Montenegro's accession completes the alliance's presence along the entire northern Mediterranean coast, from Gibraltar to Syria. Moscow considers Montenegro, whose 620,000 population is mostly Slavic Orthodox, within its historic sphere of influence and threatened "retaliatory measures on a reciprocal basis," in a statement from the foreign ministry.