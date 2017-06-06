Ticker
Thousands march against corruption in Slovakia
By EUOBSERVER
Thousands of protesters marched on the streets of Bratislava on Monday to protest against corruption, demanding the resignation of interior minister Robert Kalinak due to his business ties to a real estate developer that is under investigation for tax fraud. Kalinak has resisted pressure to step down and denied wrongdoing. Protesters also called for the resignations of the police chief and special prosecutor for not doing enough to fight corruption.