EU watchdog to audit funds for Turkey

By EUOBSERVER

The European Court of Auditors announced Tuesday that it will audit EU financial support for Turkey, which was allocated some €4.48 billion between 2007-2013 in pre-accession assistance. Another €1.65 billion has been allocated since 2014. “Turkey is the EU’s largest beneficiary of external aid," said the institution, which is more a spending watchdog than traditional court. The audit results are expected in 2018, probing whether money has been used properly.