By EUOBSERVER

France's overseas voters overwhelmingly backed candidates from new French president Emmanuel Macron's movement, En Marche!, in the early first-round vote in the parliamentary elections. The 1.3 million French expatriates voted for MPs representing citizens abroad and, so far, 10 out of 11 constituencies put En Marche! candidates ahead, with a second-round still to come. Voting across France will take place on 11 and 18 June.