Russian hackers targeted Montenegro, US firm says

By EUOBSERVER

US-based cyber security firm FireEye has said Russia will try to use Montenegro to steal Nato information after the Balkan country joined the alliance on Monday. FireEye said on Tuesday that APT28, a Russian state hacker group, had already targeted the Montenegrin government. "Montenegro's accession could increase cyber threat activity directed toward Nato, and provide additional avenues for adversaries like Russia to illicitly access Nato information," the firm said.