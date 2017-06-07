Wednesday

Russian hackers targeted Montenegro, US firm says

By

US-based cyber security firm FireEye has said Russia will try to use Montenegro to steal Nato information after the Balkan country joined the alliance on Monday. FireEye said on Tuesday that APT28, a Russian state hacker group, had already targeted the Montenegrin government. "Montenegro's accession could increase cyber threat activity directed toward Nato, and provide additional avenues for adversaries like Russia to illicitly access Nato information," the firm said.

EU mulls joint defence spending

The EU budget should be used for military research and the bloc could become a defence alliance akin to Nato, the European Commission is poised to say.

Opinion

Are MEPs too 'free' to be accountable?

The European Parliament is currently fine-tuning its negotiating position on the Commission's proposal from September 2016 for a mandatory transparency register. Sadly, so far it seems to prefer empty statements to bold action.

EU threatens sanctions in Czech asylum row

The Czech Republic and the European Commission appear to be gearing up for a legal battle following announcements by Prague to suspend the relocation of asylum seekers from Greece and Italy.

