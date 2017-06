By EUOBSERVER

Homeland security chief John Kelly said Monday the US might expand its ban on in-cabin laptops to flights from all European airports, in a move that would affect 400 flights a day and 30 million travellers a year, Reuters reports. "We are looking right now at an additional 71 airports," he told a Congressional panel, adding: "We're also looking at [other] ways that we think we can mitigate the threat".