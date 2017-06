By EUOBSERVER

The UK economy grew just 0.2% in the first three months of 2017, which is the lowest of any EU member state, according to Eurostat figures. The average growth for the whole of the EU was 0.6% in the first quarter. The strongest increase took place in Romania (1.7%), followed by Latvia (1.6%) and Slovenia (1.5%). The French, Greek, Italian, Dutch and Swedish economies all grew below the average.