Friday

9th Jun 2017

Ticker

EU seeks quick police access to data

By

EU justice commissioner Vera Jourova said Thursday that the European commission will propose legislation next year to grant police easier and quicker access to people's data, stored by companies. The so-called e-evidence initiative is part of an effort to crack down on terrorism, but has also raised civil liberty issues. Three proposals on data access were discussed with justice ministers, including one to give police forces direct access to servers.

French MEPs in fresh fake jobs scandal

Revelations in France are surfacing that centrist MEPs from the Democratic Movement may have unlawfully used EU parliament funds to pay assistants working for the national political party.

EU wants to fast-track the capital markets union

The European Commission says that Brexit and the loss of the City of London, the EU's main place for finance, is a reason to accelerate the integration of the bloc's financial markets.

Column / Brexit Briefing

May loses election bet

The British prime minister called the election to strengthen her grip on power ahead of Brexit talks. Her gamble could not have backfired more spectacularly.

