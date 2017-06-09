Ticker
EU seeks quick police access to data
By EUOBSERVER
EU justice commissioner Vera Jourova said Thursday that the European commission will propose legislation next year to grant police easier and quicker access to people's data, stored by companies. The so-called e-evidence initiative is part of an effort to crack down on terrorism, but has also raised civil liberty issues. Three proposals on data access were discussed with justice ministers, including one to give police forces direct access to servers.