Orban softening bill on foreign-funded NGOs

By EUOBSERVER

The Hungarian government will remove some of the disputed proposals in a bill targeting non-governmental organisations that receive foreign funding. Prime minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff, Janos Lazar, has said that the government accepted and adopted some of the “legal concerns” made by the Venice Commission, advisers of the Strasbourg-based human rights watchdog, the Council of Europe. The Hungarian parliament will vote on the bill on 13 June.