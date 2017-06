By EUOBSERVER

An empirical analysis by Forensic Oceanography at Goldsmiths, University of London, has debunked claims NGOs are a pull factor or collude with smugglers for people leaving north Africa to Italy. The report: "Blaming the Rescuers" says people would continue to leave Libya regardless of rescue ships. It says violence in Libya, and worsening economic and political conditions in other parts of Africa are among the drivers of the exodus.