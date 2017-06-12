Finnish leaders exclude Finns party from government

By EUOBSERVER

Finnish prime minister Juha Sipilae of the Centre Party and finance minister Petteri Orpo, who heads the National Coalition Party, announced on Monday that there is no common ground for cooperation with the Finns Party under its newly-appointed leader, Jussi Halla-aho, Finnish national broadcaster Yle reports. Anti-immigrant eurosceptic Halla-aho was elected leader over the weekend, and replaces the more moderate party chair, Timo Soini, who serves as Finland's foreign minister.