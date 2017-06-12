Monday

12th Jun 2017

Ticker

Finnish leaders exclude Finns party from government

Finnish prime minister Juha Sipilae of the Centre Party and finance minister Petteri Orpo, who heads the National Coalition Party, announced on Monday that there is no common ground for cooperation with the Finns Party under its newly-appointed leader, Jussi Halla-aho, Finnish national broadcaster Yle reports. Anti-immigrant eurosceptic Halla-aho was elected leader over the weekend, and replaces the more moderate party chair, Timo Soini, who serves as Finland's foreign minister.

Macron looking for a parliament majority

The new French president's party is expected to come ahead in the first round of the legislative elections on Sunday and win a large majority in the run-off.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. CESIRegister Now For CESI@Noon "European Pillar of Social Rights: Phrase Mongering or Real Progress?"
  2. Malta EU 2017Significant Boost in Financing for SMEs and Entrepreneurs Under New Agreement
  3. Dialogue PlatformContemporary Turkey in Conflict. Join the Book Launch & Discussion on 20 June
  4. World VisionYoung People Rise up as EU Signs Consensus for Development at EU Development Days
  5. ILGA-EuropeLGBTI Activists and Businesses Fighting Inequality Together
  6. Bank of ChinaEU and Chinese SMEs Matchmake in Brussels
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Prime Ministers Respond to Trump on Paris Agreement
  8. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceNutrition and Heart Disease: Time to Raise Our Standards
  9. European Communication SummitJoin the Go-To Event for Communications Professionals on 29 & 30 June in Brussels
  10. Malta EU 2017Landmark Agreement Reached on Capital Markets Union
  11. Nordic Council of Ministers“Show the way, Nordic Region!” Nordic Solutions to Global Challenges
  12. Dialogue PlatformGroundbreaking Decision of the UN Human Rights Committee Against Turkey. Watch the Video!