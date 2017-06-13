Timmermans: EU should work with US states on climate

By EUOBSERVER

Frans Timmermans, the European Commission's second-in-command, told the EU parliament's environment committee Monday evening that the EU's climate diplomacy efforts should not be limited to classical "Westphalian" alliances with national governments. "I agree with those of you who say we should build new partnerships... Why couldn't we build stronger partnerships with California?" said Timmermans, referring to a US state that, unlike the White House, wants to continue the Paris agreement.