Dutch coalition talks collapse for third time

Almost three months after elections, the Netherlands is still nowhere near a government. On Monday, talks collapsed between parties: the centre-right Liberals, centre-right Christian-Democrats, centrist D66 and left-wing GreenLeft. It was the second attempt at such a coalition, but differences in opinion over migration were still too big. Another previously failed option, with a christian-orthodox party instead of GreenLeft, may now be brought back as a possibility.

EU to fix own mistake on 'confusing' energy labels

MEPs are set to vote on a new system to inform consumers about the energy efficiency of products. The most important change is abolishing the most recent change to a scale that goes up to A+++.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human Rights26 NGOs Call on INTERPOL Not to Intervene Against Azerbaijani Human Rights Defenders
  2. CESIRegister Now For CESI@Noon "European Pillar of Social Rights: Phrase Mongering or Real Progress?"
  3. Malta EU 2017Significant Boost in Financing for SMEs and Entrepreneurs Under New Agreement
  4. Dialogue PlatformContemporary Turkey in Conflict. Join the Book Launch & Discussion on 20 June
  5. World VisionYoung People Rise up as EU Signs Consensus for Development at EU Development Days
  6. ILGA-EuropeLGBTI Activists and Businesses Fighting Inequality Together
  7. Bank of ChinaEU and Chinese SMEs Matchmake in Brussels
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Prime Ministers Respond to Trump on Paris Agreement
  9. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceNutrition and Heart Disease: Time to Raise Our Standards
  10. European Communication SummitJoin the Go-To Event for Communications Professionals on 29 & 30 June in Brussels
  11. Malta EU 2017Landmark Agreement Reached on Capital Markets Union
  12. Nordic Council of Ministers“Show the way, Nordic Region!” Nordic Solutions to Global Challenges

