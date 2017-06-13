Dutch coalition talks collapse for third time

By EUOBSERVER

Almost three months after elections, the Netherlands is still nowhere near a government. On Monday, talks collapsed between parties: the centre-right Liberals, centre-right Christian-Democrats, centrist D66 and left-wing GreenLeft. It was the second attempt at such a coalition, but differences in opinion over migration were still too big. Another previously failed option, with a christian-orthodox party instead of GreenLeft, may now be brought back as a possibility.