By EUOBSERVER

The number of nurses from EU states registering to work in the UK has dropped by some 96%, reports the BBC. As of April this year, only 46 had joined the UK's Nursing and Midwifery Council register. In comparison, over 1,300 had joined the register up until July last year. The Health Foundation, a UK-based charity, says the sharp drop should be a "wake-up call" for Britain's National Health Service.