By EUOBSERVER

The Council of the EU's top diplomat, secretary-general Jeppe Tranholm-Mikkelsen, told a conference in Copenhagen on Tuesday that there is no interest on either side in prolonging Brexit talks beyond the March 2019 deadline. Speaking in his own capacity, he said: "I don’t think there will be an interest in doing this [extending talks]. Because this whole affair is disruptive. Uncertainty is disruptive in itself".