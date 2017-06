By EUOBSERVER

Finland's prime minister, Juha Sipila, said on Tuesday that his government will try to form a coalition with New Alternative, a breakaway parliament group created after the populist Finns party chose hardliner Jussi Halla-aho as its leader on Saturday. Sipila had said on Monday that he would end the coalition with the Finns party and "dissolve" the government. New Alternative includes Halla-aho's predecessor, foreign minister Timo Soini.