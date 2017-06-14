Wednesday

14th Jun 2017

Ticker

Marshall Island leader asks EU for more climate ambition

By

President Hilda Heine of the Marshall Islands, speaking Wednesday at the European Parliament's plenary in Strasbourg, asked the EU to develop an emissions reduction strategy up to 2050. Climate change poses an existential threat to the islands. Heine thanked the EU for its "climate leadership" and development aid. She told EUobserver she hoped the EU would increase its funding of a climate fund, further reduce emissions, and increase diplomatic efforts.

EU tells UK its door still 'open'

France and Germany have said the UK could still stay in the EU, as Britain confirmed that Brexit talks would start on Monday.

Analysis

So what if the Irish PM is gay?

Taoiseach's sexual orientation has grabbed headlines, but history shows that gay politicians seldom promote LGBT rights.

Hungary's NGOs to fight crackdown law

Despite warnings from the UN, the EU and international rights organisations, Hungary's parliament passed a law that is seen as targeting NGOs partly funded by Hungarian-US billionaire George Soros.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human Rights26 NGOs Call on INTERPOL Not to Intervene Versus Azerbaijani Human Rights Defenders
  2. CESICan the Pillar of Social Rights Bring Real Progress for Citizens? Join Us on 20 June
  3. Malta EU 2017Significant Boost in Financing for SMEs and Entrepreneurs Under New Agreement
  4. Dialogue PlatformContemporary Turkey in Conflict. Join the Book Launch & Discussion on 20 June
  5. World VisionYoung People Rise up as EU Signs Consensus for Development at EU Development Days
  6. ILGA-EuropeLGBTI Activists and Businesses Fighting Inequality Together
  7. Bank of ChinaEU and Chinese SMEs Matchmake in Brussels
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Prime Ministers Respond to Trump on Paris Agreement
  9. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceNutrition and Heart Disease: Time to Raise Our Standards
  10. European Communication SummitJoin the Go-To Event for Communications Professionals on 29 & 30 June in Brussels
  11. Malta EU 2017Landmark Agreement Reached on Capital Markets Union
  12. Nordic Council of Ministers“Show the way, Nordic Region!” Nordic Solutions to Global Challenges