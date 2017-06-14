Marshall Island leader asks EU for more climate ambition

By EUOBSERVER

President Hilda Heine of the Marshall Islands, speaking Wednesday at the European Parliament's plenary in Strasbourg, asked the EU to develop an emissions reduction strategy up to 2050. Climate change poses an existential threat to the islands. Heine thanked the EU for its "climate leadership" and development aid. She told EUobserver she hoped the EU would increase its funding of a climate fund, further reduce emissions, and increase diplomatic efforts.