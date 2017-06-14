Ticker
European Commission analyses Hungary's NGO law
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission will "carefully analyse" Hungary's foreign-funded NGO law, which critics say aims to stifle civil society, to check if its earlier concerns were addressed. A spokesman said the commission will focus on whether the legislation complies with internal market rules or the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights. The commission will wait for the legal opinion of the Venice Commission, an advisory body, due in a few days.