Wednesday

14th Jun 2017

Ticker

European Commission analyses Hungary's NGO law

By

The European Commission will "carefully analyse" Hungary's foreign-funded NGO law, which critics say aims to stifle civil society, to check if its earlier concerns were addressed. A spokesman said the commission will focus on whether the legislation complies with internal market rules or the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights. The commission will wait for the legal opinion of the Venice Commission, an advisory body, due in a few days.

Voting record belies DUP's radical EU image

Northern Irish unionists are called "nuts" in the EU parliament, but the DUP's voting record is close to that of the Conservatives, as the UK tries to forge its Brexit coalition.

EU tells UK its door still 'open'

France and Germany have said the UK could still stay in the EU, as Britain confirmed that Brexit talks would start on Monday.

Analysis

So what if the Irish PM is gay?

Taoiseach's sexual orientation has grabbed headlines, but history shows that gay politicians seldom promote LGBT rights.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human Rights26 NGOs Call on INTERPOL Not to Intervene Versus Azerbaijani Human Rights Defenders
  2. CESICan the Pillar of Social Rights Bring Real Progress for Citizens? Join Us on 20 June
  3. Malta EU 2017Significant Boost in Financing for SMEs and Entrepreneurs Under New Agreement
  4. Dialogue PlatformContemporary Turkey in Conflict. Join the Book Launch & Discussion on 20 June
  5. World VisionYoung People Rise up as EU Signs Consensus for Development at EU Development Days
  6. ILGA-EuropeLGBTI Activists and Businesses Fighting Inequality Together
  7. Bank of ChinaEU and Chinese SMEs Matchmake in Brussels
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Prime Ministers Respond to Trump on Paris Agreement
  9. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceNutrition and Heart Disease: Time to Raise Our Standards
  10. European Communication SummitJoin the Go-To Event for Communications Professionals on 29 & 30 June in Brussels
  11. Malta EU 2017Landmark Agreement Reached on Capital Markets Union
  12. Nordic Council of Ministers“Show the way, Nordic Region!” Nordic Solutions to Global Challenges