Thursday

15th Jun 2017

Ticker

Volkswagen downplays warranty deal announced by EU

European owners of Volkswagen (VW) diesel cars that have emission defeat devices will be given “de facto, a two-year extra warranty", EU consumer protection commissioner Vera Jourova said Wednesday, but VW downplayed the promises announced by the European Commission. According to press reports, the German automaker said instead that it agreed to "confidence-building measures". It refuses to compensate European customers that were sold diesel cars with illegal emission-cheating software.

No more roaming charges in EU

Major telecoms operators across all 28 EU states have scrapped roaming fees on data, text messages, and calls, as of Thursday (15 June).

