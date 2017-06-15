Volkswagen downplays warranty deal announced by EU

By EUOBSERVER

European owners of Volkswagen (VW) diesel cars that have emission defeat devices will be given “de facto, a two-year extra warranty", EU consumer protection commissioner Vera Jourova said Wednesday, but VW downplayed the promises announced by the European Commission. According to press reports, the German automaker said instead that it agreed to "confidence-building measures". It refuses to compensate European customers that were sold diesel cars with illegal emission-cheating software.