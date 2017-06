By EUOBSERVER

Plant-based foods cannot be sold in the EU using dairy-style names, such as milk, cream, yogurt, butter and cheese, the EU court ruled on Wednesday. A German consumer group had brought the case forward, arguing consumers are being misled when plant-based products are sold as "Soyatoo Tofu Butter" and "Veggie Cheese". A few products such as coconut milk or butter beans have been accepted, however, in earlier regulations.