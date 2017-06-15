Romania's ruling party tries to sack own prime minister

By EUOBSERVER

Ministers from Romania's ruling left-wing PSD party withdrew support on Wednesday for PM Sorin Grindeanu, a move likely to bring down his government that has been in power since January. Grindeanu said he would quit once centre-right president Klaus Iohannis had appointed his successor. Grindeanu lost the support of PSD leader Liviu Dragnea, who is banned from office after a vote-rigging conviction, but still holds power behind the scenes.