By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission hopes to organise a grand memorial ceremony for former German chancellor Helmut Kohl, who died on Friday aged 87, a commission spokeswoman said on Sunday. Kohl is recognised as one of three men to hold the title of Honorary Citizen of Europe, along with Frenchmen Jean Monnet and Jacques Delors. He is widely regarded as the father of German reunification and pushed Germany to adopt the euro.