Ticker
Forest fires in Portugal have killed at least 62, authorities say
By EUOBSERVER
Forest fires in Portugal have claimed at least 62 lives. Most died while trying to flee the Pedrogao Grande area, south-east of Coimbra, in their cars. Many fires broke out across the country overnight, possibly due to thunderstorms following a heatwave with temperatures of over 40°c in some areas. The authorities have declared three days of national mourning, and EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker commended the bravery of the firefighters.