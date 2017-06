By EUOBSERVER

EU countries want to see rival Muslim powers, Iran and Saudi Arabia, reach a long-term deal on regional power-sharing, Belgian foreign minister Didier Reynders said at an EU meeting in Luxembourg on Tuesday. He spoke of the post-WWII Yalta deal in Europe and the post-Cold War Helsinki deal as models. EU ministers welcomed Kuwaiti mediation after Saudi Arabia led a blockade on Iran-friendly Qatar on grounds of terrorist financing.