By EUOBSERVER

Dresden's prosecutor's office, in the region of Saxony, has requested to lift the immunity of Frauke Petry, a co-chair of the anti-EU, anti-migrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. The region's parliament, where Petry is elected, said on Monday that it will hold a hearing over the request. Petry is suspected of perjury in her testimony for an investigation on the funding of an AfD candidate's campaign in 2014.