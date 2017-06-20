Ticker
EU medicines agency needs more time to assess Brexit impact
By EUOBSERVER
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is "currently finalising" a report on how relocation after Brexit will affect the currently London-based agency, a spokeswoman told EUobserver. The European Parliament adopted a text earlier this year saying "an impact assessment including remedial solutions should be available by the end of the first quarter of 2017" – eleven weeks ago. The EMA said it will not make the impact assessment public.