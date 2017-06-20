Tuesday

20th Jun 2017

EU medicines agency needs more time to assess Brexit impact

By

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is "currently finalising" a report on how relocation after Brexit will affect the currently London-based agency, a spokeswoman told EUobserver. The European Parliament adopted a text earlier this year saying "an impact assessment including remedial solutions should be available by the end of the first quarter of 2017" – eleven weeks ago. The EMA said it will not make the impact assessment public.

UK agrees to EU conditions on Brexit talks

In their first meeting, the EU's Michel Barnier and Brexit minister David Davis agreed that talks on future relations will start only when "sufficient progress" has been made on divorce proceedings.

EU steps up global counter-terrorism drive

EU foreign ministers vowed to increase the number of projects and financial support in different parts of the world ahead of an EU summit in Brussels, where leaders will focus on security and defence.

Row between EU ministers halts e-book tax rate

A bill to reduce VAT rates on e-books and e-publications has become the latest victim of a row between the Czech Republic and its partners over its own plan to collect VAT.

MEPs to grill youngest ever EU commissioner

Mariya Gabriel, a Bulgarian MEP, is designated to take up the EU commission's digital affairs portfolio, although she has little experience with that file.

