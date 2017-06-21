MEPs elect new internal market committee chairwoman

By EUOBSERVER

The European Parliament's committee on internal market and consumer protection elected centre-right Belgian MEP Anneleen Van Bossuyt as its new chairwoman on Wednesday morning. The post had become available after the previous chairwoman, British MEP Vicky Ford, was elected into the House of Commons in the UK. Van Bossuyt was the only candidate. Both Ford and Van Bossuyt belong to the mildly eurosceptic European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group.