Wednesday

21st Jun 2017

Ticker

MEPs elect new internal market committee chairwoman

By

The European Parliament's committee on internal market and consumer protection elected centre-right Belgian MEP Anneleen Van Bossuyt as its new chairwoman on Wednesday morning. The post had become available after the previous chairwoman, British MEP Vicky Ford, was elected into the House of Commons in the UK. Van Bossuyt was the only candidate. Both Ford and Van Bossuyt belong to the mildly eurosceptic European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group.

UK agrees to EU conditions on Brexit talks

In their first meeting, the EU's Michel Barnier and Brexit minister David Davis agreed that talks on future relations will start only when "sufficient progress" has been made on divorce proceedings.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFEU Trust Fund Contribution to UNICEF's Syria Crisis Response Reaches Nearly €200 Million
  2. EUSEW17Bringing Buildings Into the Circular Economy. Discuss at EU Sustainable Energy Week
  3. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceCan an Ideal Body Weight Lead to Premature Death?
  4. Malta EU 2017End of Roaming Charges: What Does It Entail?
  5. World VisionWorld Refugee Day, a Dark Reminder of the Reality of Children on the Move
  6. European Social Services ConferenceDriving innovation in the social sector – 26-28 June
  7. Dialogue PlatformMuslims Have Unique Responsibility to Fight Terror: Opinon From Fethullah Gülen
  8. EUSEW17Check out This Useful Infographic on How to Stay Sustainable and Energy Efficient.
  9. Martens CentreJoin Us on 21 June for a Debate With VP Katainen on the Future of European Defence
  10. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament Criticises the Juncker Plan's Implementation
  11. The Idealist QuarterlyDoes Europe Really Still Need Feminism? After-Work Chat on 22 June
  12. EUSEW17Create an Energy Day Event Before the End of June. Join the Call for Clean Energy

Latest News

  1. Turkey received €1bn in EU money to develop democracy
  2. Bulgarian commissioner fields easy questions at MEP hearing
  3. EU agencies relocation could still end in political bargaining
  4. French minister resigns over EU parliament assistant case
  5. Four EU states pass on post-Brexit agency spoils
  6. UK agrees to EU conditions on Brexit talks
  7. Heated words as EU tries to limit Africa migration
  8. EU steps up global counter-terrorism drive