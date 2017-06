By EUOBSERVER

Sorin Grindeanu, Romania’s social democrat prime minister since January, lost a confidence vote in parliament on Wednesday that was initiated by his own PSD party members. The vote is the culmination of a power struggle with PSD party leader Liviu Dragnea, who is barred from office after a vote-rigging conviction, but is still in control behind the scenes. Any new PM would need approval by president Klaus Iohannis.