Merkel denies Franco-German deal on EU agencies

By EUOBSERVER

German chancellor Merkel told press in Brussels on Thursday that there was "no German-French deal" on where to locate the London-based European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Banking Authority (EBA) after Brexit. She and the 26 other leaders of the remaining EU states are due to discuss relocation criteria Thursday night at the EU summit. German weekly Wirtschaftswoche reported EMA would go to Lille and EBA to Frankfurt.