Merkel denies Franco-German deal on EU agencies

German chancellor Merkel told press in Brussels on Thursday that there was "no German-French deal" on where to locate the London-based European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Banking Authority (EBA) after Brexit. She and the 26 other leaders of the remaining EU states are due to discuss relocation criteria Thursday night at the EU summit. German weekly Wirtschaftswoche reported EMA would go to Lille and EBA to Frankfurt.

Lack of eligible candidates dogs EU relocation scheme

Member states could fail to meet their refugee quotas even if they wanted to, as strict eligibility rules mean there are few candidates left in Greece and Italy. Sweden is already wondering if it will meet its pledge.

Border management going virtual

EU leaders at a summit in Brussels are set to endorse new border control measures, while the head of a Tallinn-based EU agency predicts a future where border management goes virtual.

News in Brief

Stakeholders' Highlights

Latest News

