Schulz outlines German election strategy, hits out at Merkel

By

German Social Democrat leader Martin Schulz hit out at chancellor Angela Merkel, accusing her of “arrogance” and for “systematically refusing debate on the future of the country” at a special party election congress Sunday. Schulz also pledged to secure gay marriage rights in any new coalition government. Polls put Merkel 15 per percent ahead for the elections on 24 September, which could secure her a fourth term as German chancellor.

UK previews offer on EU nationals' rights

EU nationals in the UK could get almost the same rights as British people after Brexit, but an EU deal might not happen, the British government has said.

EU approves rescue of Italian banks

The European Commission gave the green light to a €17-billion plan by the Italian government to save Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca.

Interview

Cheap meat is a bigger problem for climate and health

A leading scholar of sustainability issues has called on the EU to introduce protectionist food policies that impose tough health and environmental standards in order to stop the imports of cheap and poor quality meat.

News in Brief

  1. Merkel on collision course with US at G20 summit
  3. Berlusconi's party sees comeback in Italian local votes
  4. Low turnout in Albanian election set to mandate EU future
  5. Merkel and Macron hold symbolic joint press conference
  6. Juncker has 'no' clear idea of kind of Brexit UK wants
  7. Belgian PM calls May's proposal on EU citizens 'vague'
  8. UK lacks support of EU countries in UN vote

Latest News

  3. Cohesion policy for a stronger Europe
  5. Ministers to reject minimum parking spaces for electric cars
  6. Macron’s investment screening idea watered down by leaders
  7. Leaders unimpressed by May’s offer to EU citizens
  8. New Irish PM praises unscripted nature of EU summits