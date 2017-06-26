Schulz outlines German election strategy, hits out at Merkel

By EUOBSERVER

German Social Democrat leader Martin Schulz hit out at chancellor Angela Merkel, accusing her of “arrogance” and for “systematically refusing debate on the future of the country” at a special party election congress Sunday. Schulz also pledged to secure gay marriage rights in any new coalition government. Polls put Merkel 15 per percent ahead for the elections on 24 September, which could secure her a fourth term as German chancellor.